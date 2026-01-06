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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

PLP and Indurent kick off 645,000 sq ft speculative shed

6 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Work under way on M1 XL scheme

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