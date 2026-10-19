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FinancingEast MidlandsUK & IrelandLogisticsDevelopment

PLP clinches £67m financing for Nottingham logistics project

19 Oct 2026 | 11:02 | London | by May Agaran

Green facility from ING to support development of the 700,000 sq ft scheme

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