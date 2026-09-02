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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

PLP pushes on with 700,000 sq ft speculative logistics scheme

2 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Green light secured for Nottingham project

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