LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & Ireland
2 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten
Green light secured for Nottingham project
PLP pushes on with 700,000 sq ft speculative logistics scheme
Spelthorne finds buyer for £84m trophy asset
Research shines light on acute shortage of student housing in Ireland
BTG Eddisons boosts Liverpool team with Avison Young principal
Avison Young to close Cardiff office
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Race for scale: the drivers behind European REIT consolidation
DataVita plans third Scottish data centre
Vivion taps former Citi exec as capital markets investment chief
CBRE hires director for European retail occupier team
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process