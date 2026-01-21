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FinancingInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Pluto and Blackstone lend €35m for Dublin resi purchase

21 Jan 2026 | 11:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Loan to Dutch family office is first deal for duo's £2bn platform

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