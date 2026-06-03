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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyLogisticsRetail

Pluto and Blackstone's lending partnership enters Germany with €93m of loans

3 Jun 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Debt facilities secured against logistics and retail assets

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