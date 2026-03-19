NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Pluto Finance appoints Barwood exec as lending director

19 Mar 2026 | 07:52 | London | by May Agaran

Hugo Trower was chief operating officer at Barwood Capital’s residential investment business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Coin, Money, Gold

In property finance, borrowers have more leverage than they think

29 Sep 2026
Read

GRE Capital hires duo to scale UK loan book

29 Sep 2026
Read
Path, City, Road

Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire

25 Sep 2026
Read

Cheyne raises £3bn real estate credit fund

24 Sep 2026
Read