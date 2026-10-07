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Pluto Finance appoints Peter Axmann as non-executive adviser

7 Oct 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Former real estate head of Hamburg Commercial Bank has over four decades of banking experience

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