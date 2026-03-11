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Co-livingInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Pocket Living unveils new shared living concept

11 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Together to bring co-living to smaller-scale buildings

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