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PeopleCo-livingCorporateLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Pocket Living's Marc Vlessing announces departure

15 Sep 2026 | 14:32 | London | by May Agaran

He co-founded the company in 2004 and transitioned to a chair role two years ago

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