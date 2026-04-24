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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandOfficeDevelopmentInvestment

Polish developer LemonTree kickstarts 39,600 sq m project

24 Apr 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New warehouse will be part of group’s Westside complex in Szczecin

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