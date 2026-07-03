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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandRetail

Polish investment manager Newgate secures €72m retail financing

3 Jul 2026 | 07:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Erste Bank Polska provides debt financing secured against 14 assets

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