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M&AContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentResidentialSpain

Pollen Street-backed firms to buy Spanish resi development manager from Värde

17 Sep 2026 | 16:36 | London | by Elena Vardon

Aelca's managed portfolio exceeds 11,100 homes

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