Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceCorporateDevelopmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Pollen Street Capital upsizes Sancus facility to £200m

23 Jun 2025 | 14:41 | London | by May Agaran

Financing to support Sancus Group's plans to grow property-backed loan book

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

L&G industrial fund locks in £500m RCF increase

23 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Tritax Big Box agrees fresh £400m credit facility

23 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: CBRE’s Chris Brett gives his half-time analysis on 2025

18 Jun 2025
Read
Bed, Bedroom, Furniture

French SCPIs look beyond home as capital inflows rise 

18 Jun 2025
Read