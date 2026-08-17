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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn

17 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Chris Borland

Spanish powerhouse bought an apartment complex in Marylebone earlier this year

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