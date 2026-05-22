Pontegadea in talks to buy €850m Paris office

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment
22 May 2026 | 15:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Capital 8 complex is in play
Workspace lines up £90m London office double sale
The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why
Why the spectre of rent controls continues to haunt the new government
Zenith seals off-market deal for Edinburgh logistics estate
Elite UK REIT locks in £50m Shariah-compliant green loan
Green light for 600,000 sq ft Scottish logistics estate
Fiera and Packaged Living tap former LGPS Central boss for £1bn housing strategy
Redevco names European key account manager
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project