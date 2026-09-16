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OpinionUK & Ireland

Pooled pension funds: creating fundamental shifts in real estate investment   

16 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Sarah Cockburn

A significant amount of pooled pension fund money will need to be redirected in the coming years

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