Popularity of managed space soars

26 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
The sector's growth is forecast to extend beyond London into regional cities
Regional REIT’s Inglis: “In 18 months we haven’t sold to the same buyer twice”
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure
Retail specialist Vedra hires duo to accelerate expansion strategy
Banor secures £27m backing for four-star hotel acquisitions
Plans submitted for 45-storey Southwark student project
Franklin Templeton to acquire ownership stake in Stoneshield
UK and European REIT CEOs “lack skin in the game”
Leasing deals signed across 53,000 sq ft at King’s Cross estate
Banor launches senior real estate credit strategy
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Rise of the super investors
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire