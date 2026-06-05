Portuguese padel operator makes UK move

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5 Jun 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Major Padel Club (MPC) in talks to open more than 40,000 sq ft venue in Manchester
UK Land Estates names David Gibbs managing director
Cedarstone and Cheyne win approval for £2bn Vauxhall Square project
Aviva Investors plans doubling of historic City office
RE:UK calls for tax cuts to jump-start stalled £950bn property sector
Investors circle MoD’s £130m drone facility
Cluttons adds partners to healthcare and senior living team
Howard de Walden portfolio valuation passes £4.5bn
Orega management takes over in private equity-backed buyout
Downing hires George Cotterell to lead commercial real estate lending push
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner