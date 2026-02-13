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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentPortugalResidentialSpain

Portuguese powerhouse eyes €500m student housing partnership

13 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Investor seeks to break into sector with specialist player

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