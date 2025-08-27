Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Poundland evades collapse with restructuring plan

27 Aug 2025 | 15:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

High Court ruling allows for £60m of funding to keep discounter afloat

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Poundland to shut distribution centres

20 Jun 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Poundland rescue deal proposes halt on rent payments

17 Jun 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Poundland sold to US investment firm for £1

13 Jun 2025
Read

River Island to shutter 33 stores in restructuring bid

20 Jun 2025
Read