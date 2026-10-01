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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

PPF acquires Prague office

1 Oct 2026 | 14:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset sold by group of investors including BPD Development and Engine Prague Development

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