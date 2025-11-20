Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

PPHE agrees £95m refinancing with Aareal for London hotel

20 Nov 2025 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Deal extends an existing 2016 facility with the bank

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Terminal, Person, Airport

Supermarket Income and Blue Owl buy £196m of Asda stores

20 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Bentry Capital snaps up Salford site for £80m resi scheme

20 Nov 2025
Read

Vodafone hangs up on 100,000 sq ft London HQ move

19 Nov 2025
Read

Argyll buys Holborn office

19 Nov 2025
Read