NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

PPHE buys in Park Plaza Waterloo freehold

2 Mar 2026 | 08:06 | London | by James Buckley

Hospitality group agrees £147.9m purchase

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Vivion secures £75m refinancing

11 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Five questions for the adviser behind Welltower’s £5.2bn Barchester mega deal

15 May 2026
Read
Corner, Home Decor, Cushion

£22m+ Belfast hotel launched to market

21 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Investor makes office return with £29m Glasgow buy

1 Apr 2026
Read