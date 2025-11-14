Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

PPHE Hotel's biggest shareholders consider take-private option

14 Nov 2025 | 08:08 | London | by May Agaran

Founder Eli Papouchado and president Boris Ivesha collectively own around 44% of the hotel group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Corner, City, Road

HFD appoints development director for Glasgow hotel revamp

13 Nov 2025
Read

Ares launches triple hotel sale

31 Oct 2025
Read

Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets

26 Sep 2025
Read
DaumN building, 183-185 avenue Daumesnil, Paris 12th arrondissment

Norges and Generali consider options for €185m+ Paris office

23 Sep 2025
Read