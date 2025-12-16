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Hotels & LeisureFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

PPHE lines up £88m refi for Park Plaza Victoria London hotel

16 Dec 2025 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Loan from Santander and ABN Amro replaces an existing facility with Barings

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