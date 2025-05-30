Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics

PPI buys €63m Helsinki healthcare assets

30 May 2025 | 06:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Norwegian firm bought hospital and multi-tenant healthcare building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Head-to-head: Aedifica and Cofinimmo debate €12bn merger terms

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Aker acquires stake in PPI and SBB 

13 May 2025
Read

NREP targets €700m portfolio with Swedish care home developer 

6 May 2025
Read
Cushion, Home Decor, Indoors

Revelop buys Stockholm healthcare portfolio

28 Apr 2025
Read