PPI eyes takeover of two care home landlords

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29 Sep 2026 | 17:02 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Target companies’ combined portfolio is worth more than €100m
Marq Logistics predicts strong leasing to continue through third quarter
Stanhope and Norges to buy £200m City scheme in first deal since tie-up
In property finance, borrowers have more leverage than they think
Northtree banks £35m loan for landmark Manchester acquisition
Funding search begins for £113m Stratford student tower
Glenbrook launches northern-focused investment business
Shawbrook agrees largest deal to date with £61m Grace Real Estate loan
GRE Capital hires duo to scale UK loan book
BKL strengthens capital markets team with new hire
Hillwood hires development manager
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
Starwood European MD departs
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ