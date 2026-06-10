PPI prices €200m tap bond

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10 Jun 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
New notes will be consolidated with existing 2031 notes
Kitt launches building operations platform at City’s Finsbury House
Martley secures flex operator for 47,000 sq ft Mailbox space
Europa tempts Scottish build-to-rent buyers for second time
Melford reviews recap options for £700m retail parks portfolio
Kier moves away from property investment to focus on core businesses
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
JLL promotes Gemma Kendall to UK and EMEA living division head
Simon Bennett steps down as Alternative Income chair
Greystar hires new head of Asia-Pacific
Buyer sought for £145m Exeter student and co-living scheme
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure