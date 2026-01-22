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CorporateContinental EuropeRetailUK & Ireland

Pradera bosses take over minority shareholding

22 Jan 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Senior staff and South African property company buy stakes in European retail asset manager

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