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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyMallsStrip centers

Pradera expands operations in Germany

4 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Retail specialist opens office in Berlin following 1m sq ft shopping centre deal

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