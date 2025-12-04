Pradera expands operations in Germany

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4 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott
Retail specialist opens office in Berlin following 1m sq ft shopping centre deal
Cushman adds partner to retail leasing team
Praxis buys Birmingham landmark in double deal
Prime Dublin retail parks launched for €145m double sale
Martley recruits trio to bolster real estate and debt teams
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Heineken brews £300m deal for Stonegate pub portfolio
Fabrix seals 72,000 sq ft City office letting
UK mortgage-bond issuer’s US plans take shape
Newlands secures one of Scotland’s largest-ever logistics funding deals
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Starwood names Europe asset management head
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec