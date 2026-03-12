Pradera names group head of leasing

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12 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott
Marcus Briggs takes on responsibility for all European markets as firm also makes two hires
Green & Partners hires F&B leasing specialist
£100m of shopping centre sales launched as investor interest rallies
Heat is the next value destruction risk in build-to-rent
Lone Star puts London Designer Outlet back on the market for £180m
Thriving Investments taps senior talent to drive growth
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Starwood European MD departs
Former proptech execs launch AI advisory startup
Bank of England inks letting for Capitol House Leeds office
JLL Ireland names new CEO and capital markets head
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Starwood names Europe asset management head
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Melford reviews recap options for £700m retail parks portfolio