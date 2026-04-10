NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyPoland

Pradera tests market with €700m Ikea retail park portfolio

10 Apr 2026 | 10:40 | London | by Julie Cruz

Majority of assets in Germany, with remainder across Poland, France and Czech Republic

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Car

AEW buys Granada retail park from Ares

21 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Christie Wright on Patrizia’s €600m food-anchored retail pipeline

20 Oct 2026
Read
Convention Center, Building, Architecture

Patrizia snaps up €160m+ Lidl portfolio

20 Oct 2026
Read

Q+A: M&G's BauMont – "Our ambition is to scale into the leading pan-European value-add manager"

19 Oct 2026
Read