Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeESGFranceHealthcareSustainability

Praemia Healthcare issues €500m sustainable bond

3 Dec 2025 | 14:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Notes have a coupon of 3.875%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Grand City issues €600m perpetual bond 

2 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Axa IM Alts’ European logistics fund issues €500m green bond

27 Nov 2025
Read

Swedish retail developer Prisma issues first bond

13 Nov 2025
Read

Tritax prices £300m bond

6 Nov 2025
Read