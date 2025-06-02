Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeESGFinanceSpainSustainability

Praemia REIM and Grupo Lar secure €190m Spanish resi refinancing  

2 Jun 2025 | 14:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

BBVA and Banco Santander are the lenders

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

SBB sells €102m Swedish resi assets

2 Jun 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Leap Assets acquires €100m Portuguese hotel and resi scheme 

28 May 2025
Read

KLP snaps up €287m Norwegian rental housing portfolio

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Barton Group takes over 481 German flats from insolvent Dii

23 May 2025
Read