Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFrance

Praemia REIM France appoints three managing directors

27 May 2025 | 06:54 | London | by Francesco Magon

The company reorganised its corporate structure

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Praemia to launch first pan-European student fund

9 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Monastery

Praemia REIM launches €150m hospitality fundraise

24 Feb 2025
Read
Field, Grassland, Nature

Praemia REIM snaps up Tuscany nursing home

6 Sep 2024
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Praemia REIM France appoints Marc Bertrand as chair  

4 Sep 2024
Read