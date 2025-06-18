Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyHealthcare

Praemia REIM joint venture secures €702m German hospital refinancing  

18 Jun 2025 | 07:20 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Lending consortium led by Song Capital provided the loan 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Monastery

Song Capital finds its voice in Europe with debut €750m financing deal

6 Jun 2025
Read
Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Praemia REIM and Grupo Lar secure €190m Spanish resi refinancing  

2 Jun 2025
Read
Animal, Bird, Jay

Song Capital hits the high notes with big-name hires

17 Feb 2025
Read
Clothing, Pants, Footwear

Shiva secures £310m refinancing for London hotel

7 Feb 2025
Read