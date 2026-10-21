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HealthcareContinental EuropePortugalAlternativesInvestment

Praemia REIM sells €180m Portuguese hospital portfolio to Healthcare Activos fund

21 Oct 2026 | 07:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Collection comprises three assets in Lisbon, Porto and Albufeira

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