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FinancingInvestmentLondonOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Praxis and Veld Capital secure £40m Leumi refinancing

27 Jan 2026 | 11:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding will refinance a portfolio of six office assets

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