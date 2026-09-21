OfficeLeasingSouth EastUK & Ireland
21 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten
Deal is understood to be one of the largest lettings in the region in the last decade
Schroders launches west London office sale
Praxis and Veld land blockbuster south coast office letting
Distinctive, memorable, shareable: the new economics of experience
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Royal Armouries revamp to deliver £100m+ cultural and leisure hub
Target Fund Managers revamps executive team
Sale of £33m Southwark office completes
Cushman adds partner to retail leasing team
Prime Dublin retail parks launched for €145m double sale
Praxis buys Birmingham landmark in double deal
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Starwood names Europe asset management head
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Melford reviews recap options for £700m retail parks portfolio