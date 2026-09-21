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OfficeLeasingSouth EastUK & Ireland

Praxis and Veld land blockbuster south coast office letting

21 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Deal is understood to be one of the largest lettings in the region in the last decade

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