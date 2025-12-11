NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Praxis bags another council-owned shopping centre mandate

11 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Property firm now asset managing Barnsley retail scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Bidders circle £200m Birchwood Park

26 Nov 2025
Read

Praxis appoints head of business space asset management

8 Oct 2025
Read

Praxis submits plans for £100m Preston city centre project

3 Oct 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Praxis completes St Enoch shopping centre purchase

15 May 2025
Read