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RetailInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Praxis offloads Glasgow retail asset to Remake

15 Dec 2025 | 15:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

French SCPI pays £9m for Uniqlo's Argyle Street store

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