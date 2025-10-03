Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationInvestmentNorth WestResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Praxis submits plans for £100m Preston city centre project

3 Oct 2025 | 07:33 | London | by May Agaran

Overhaul of Tithebarn Gateway and St John's Shopping Centre to make way for residential-led scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Prepping for Expo 2025: core capital, debt and office renaissance

2 Oct 2025
Read

Capital & Centric to kickstart 400,000 sq ft revamp of Sunderland city centre

24 Sep 2025
Read

Plans revealed for Manchester resi development

8 Sep 2025
Read

Plans lodged for 30-storey Preston build-to-rent tower

1 Sep 2025
Read