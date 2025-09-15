Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Prea CEO on selling a €1bn Berlin data centre

15 Sep 2025 | 11:55 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Gabriel Khodzitski discusses critical infrastructure and the emergence of a new hotspot

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

German data centre investments to reach €35bn by 2030

20 Dec 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Prea to develop €1bn Berlin data centre

19 Sep 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Logistics titan launches €1bn data centre fund

10 Sep 2025
Read

Aareal lends €160m for Frankfurt data centre acquisition

7 Aug 2025
Read