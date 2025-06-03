Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyHotels & Leisure

Premier Inn names managing director property for Germany & Austria

3 Jun 2025 | 07:37 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Michael Hartung retires

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Interior Design, Home Decor

Premier Inn secures new Berlin and Potsdam hotels

21 Feb 2025
Read
Bell, Person

Operators checking into the German hotel transaction market

21 Jun 2024
Read

Premier Inn plans 40 new hotels in Germany

28 Oct 2022
Read
Office Building, Building, Wheel

Schroders Capital buys hotel complex on Berlin's Alexanderplatz

23 Sep 2021
Read