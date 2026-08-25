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Premium European office space shortfall expected to intensify

25 Aug 2026 | 12:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Grade A vacancy rates in Birmingham and Lisbon drop to as low as 0.7%, Cushman says

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