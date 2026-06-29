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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Prescient bags new record regional office rent with Leeds deal

29 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

31 Wellington Street rent pushes past £50/sq ft

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