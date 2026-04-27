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OfficeFinancingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Prescient banks £27m financing for Leeds office scheme

27 Apr 2026 | 15:08 | London | by May Agaran

77,000 sq ft project will replace the former Wellington Plaza

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