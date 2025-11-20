Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

TechnologyAlternativesPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Pressure growing on grid connections, says Savills

20 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Connection applications rose by 30% in the year to June 2025

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

AI emerges as main driver of EMEA data centre demand

7 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Factory

California offers a glimpse of the real estate of tomorrow

23 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Railpen – "Life sciences still has huge headroom"

3 Oct 2025
Read
Lighting, Architecture, Building

Demand surges for data centres, but developers risk disappointment

2 Oct 2025
Read