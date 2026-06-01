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M&ACanadaContinental EuropeResidentialUK & IrelandUnited States

US asset manager holds M&A talks amid European expansion plans

1 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Robin Marriott, Chris Borland

New York-based firm looking to expand its residential focus across the Atlantic

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