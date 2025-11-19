Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

HealthcareAlternativesCorporateUK & Ireland

Primary Health Properties prepares £700m hospital portfolio sale

19 Nov 2025 | 14:52 | London | by May Agaran

Disposal forms part of PHP's strategy to offload non-core assets after takeover of Assura

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Canadian REIT considers European exit with €500m portfolio sale

31 Oct 2025
Read

UK healthcare property deals expected to hit £12bn this year

27 Oct 2025
Read

Assura shareholders give PHP offer the nod

12 Aug 2025
Read

"We've passed key inflexion point," says PHP boss

24 Jul 2025
Read